“Everybody that gave up on me, write this date down”: Micah Shrewsberry blasts fans after “embarrassing” loss against Notre Dame

Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry did not hold back when addressing the media following his team's loss to Louisville on Sunday. In front of the home crowd, the Fighting Irish were outplayed by the Cardinals, 75-60, dropping Notre Dame to a disappointing 11-14 record.

During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Shrewsberry about the biggest issue during this recent stretch of poor results. Shrewsberry went into a lengthy monologue about the state of the team and his coaching abilities, before slamming the microphone stand and storming off the podium.

"I understand that a lot of people have quit on us, and well-deserved, he said. "If you think I should be fired, good for you. You’re allowed to have opinions, right? A lot of people have given up on this team. They’ve given up on me. I don’t really give a damn."

"I sat there and watched more Louisville fans in here than Notre Dame people. That’s embarrassing. That’s embarrassing for me because I’m the head coach here.

"But don’t come back when we’re … winning because we’re turning this around, man. You better believe that. Everybody that gave up on me, believe it. Write this date down and believe it, because we’re going to get this thing rolling. I don’t care if you gave up on me or not."

Micah Shrewsberry's Notre Dame suffers fourth home defeat

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish limped to their fourth loss at home this season in a 75-60 defeat against the Louisville Cardinals. This was also a back-to-back defeat at Purcell Pavilion following a loss to Virginia Tech on Feb. 8.

The Irish lost 20 games overall in Micah Shrewsberry's first year at the helm last season. Now, they have already lost 14, with six games remaining in the regular season.

It was supposed to be a promising season for Notre Dame in Shrewsberry's second year, but the Irish have struggled mightily.

Their first home loss came against Elon in November, which set the team on a troubling path. They then lost four consecutive games before a brief resurgence in December, which saw them winning three games in a row. However, Notre Dame has since faltered, winning just four of their last 13 games.

Micah Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish have four home games remaining — against SMU, Pittsburgh, Stanford and California — and two road games against Clemson and Wake Forest.

