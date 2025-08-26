"Everybody's moved on except North Carolina": Analyst talks about Hubert Davis' make or break season

North Carolina men’s basketball and coach Hubert Davis were the focus of CBS Sports’ "Eye On College Basketball" this week, with analyst Joe Ovies offering a sharp take on the state of the program.

Entering his fifth year in charge, Davis faces what many consider a make-or-break campaign in Chapel Hill.

Ovies pointed out that the Tar Heels have not lived up to the lofty standards associated with UNC basketball.

“Three of the last four years, North Carolina has been a bubble team,” he said. “Is that really the standard at UNC? Absolutely not.”

While Davis’ 2022 Final Four run remains a highlight, the seasons around it have been marked by inconsistency, questionable roster building and missed opportunities.

The analyst also stressed that UNC has struggled to evolve in a changing college basketball landscape.

“They’ve been caught flat-footed,” Ovies argued, noting that the Tar Heels have leaned too heavily on tradition and the Jordan Brand connection in recruiting.

In his view, relying on history is no longer enough to keep pace with rivals who are adapting to the NIL era and the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels' rivals, Duke, has surged under Jon Scheyer, establishing itself as a modern recruiting powerhouse.

Ovies compared the two approaches bluntly, noting that while Blue Devils fans have embraced the program’s fresh direction, UNC fans often still point to 2022 as proof of relevance.

“Right now, UNC fans sound like they’re stuck in the past,” he said. “Everyone else has moved forward except Carolina.” (Timestamp 6:45-8:27).

With expectations high in Chapel Hill and patience thinning, Hubert Davis will need to deliver in 2025-26. Whether that means contending for an ACC title, securing a strong NCAA Tournament run, or simply proving that North Carolina can adapt, this season will likely define his future.

Hubert Davis unfazed by pressure as Tar Heels face pivotal season

Conversations around Hubert Davis’ tenure at North Carolina have been a big talking point this summer, but the coach insists he does not feel any pressure beyond what has always come with the job.

“Every year is important here at Carolina,” Davis said. “I can’t remember a time when the expectations haven’t been at the highest level. So, it’s really the same for me. The things I always focus on are how you prepare, how you practice and how you play. I’m focused on the process.”

The program has appointed a new general manager and athletic director, both arriving next summer, and this has left Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels program standing at a defining crossroad.

