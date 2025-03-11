"Everything BIG": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks hypes up daughter following new Powerade promotion

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, expressed her excitement over the LSU star's new Powerade promotion. Brooks shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday, which was a collaboration between the brand and the college hoops star.

"Everything BIG, we ain't messing around!!" Brooks captioned her story. "@flaujae x @powerade on a track it's never been done!!"

Kia Brooks hypes up Flau'jae Johnson on her Instagram story (Image via @kiajbrooks)

Johnson signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the sports drink brand in January 2024. The deal included a national marketing campaign that was active during March Madness last year. The brand also announced that Johnson would appear at some retail and sponsorship events.

Johnson has the second-highest NIL valuation among all female college athletes, at $1.5 million per On3. In addition to her association with Powerade, she also signed deals with Amazon, LG Electronics, Doritos, Papa John's, Apple Cash, Puma and Unrivaled, among others.

The junior guard has been a standout player for LSU, leading the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game. She also averages 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 46.5 percent shooting.

Flau'jae Johnson signs NIL deal with Invisalign

Ahead of the 2025 NCAA tournament, LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has added another NIL deal to her kitty of partnerships with top brands. Johnson signed a deal with Invisalign, joining the roster of athletes supporting Align Technology's orthodontic treatment.

“Thanks to the new NIL rules, I've been able to partner with brands like Invisalign — an authentic fit that truly resonates with me," Johnson said after the deal was announced. "I love my smile and want it to always look its best, so this partnership felt like a natural choice. A great smile is a confident smile.”

Johnson, the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, who was recently announced as a First-team All-SEC selection, grew up wearing braces and a retainer. Thus, the brand was probably a natural fit for her.

“Flau’jae embodies confidence in all aspects of her life, and I’m excited to have Flau’jae share her Invisalign experience with her fans - including young girls who are experiencing a crisis in confidence at alarming rates," said Kamal Bhandal, Senior Vice President of the Global Invisalign Brand.

Other athletes in partnership with Invisalign include flag football star Diana Flores, former U.S. Soccer Team Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

