"Everything she does contributes to winning": Paige Bueckers gives 23-year-old UConn teammate her flowers after perfect shooting night vs Seton Hall

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, extended their winning streak on Wednesday, Feb. 19, with a 91-49 road victory over Seton Hall. The Geno Auriemma-coached squad remained undefeated in Big East conference play (15-0) and improved to 25-3 overall.

One of the standout performers for UConn was senior Aubrey Griffin, who had a remarkable outing in 18 minutes off the bench. The Ossining, New York native shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, providing the Huskies with a steady veteran presence.

During her postgame interview, Bueckers praised Griffin for her flawless shooting and overall contributions to the team.

"There's an aggression level. Her trying to score, her getting to the basket, her rebounding, her defense — everything she does contributes to winning," Bueckers said (0:30 mark).

"How hard she plays, the energy that she plays with and when Aubrey's aggressive, she's a really key weapon for this team. So, it was a great step in the right direction today."

Bueckers also delivered a stellar performance, leading all scorers with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, along with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Paige Bueckers discusses UConn's win vs South Carolina

Before their dominant win over Seton Hall, the UConn Huskies notched one of their biggest wins of the season on Sunday, Feb. 16, when they defeated the defending national champions and now sixth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks by a staggering 29 points on the road.

Despite UConn's impressive performance, Paige Bueckers emphasized that the Huskies are not getting complacent in their title chase.

"Just trying to make sure that the game against South Carolina was our worst game left of the season. Even though we thought we played well, we want to continue to build off of it, not get complacent with that win and think it's going to help us towards the future," Bueckers shared. (1:00)

"But, if we continue to build every single day at practice, not get complacent, continue to try to keep getting better, that's what we're trying to do."

Paige Bueckers and the rest of the Huskies will hope to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Butler Bulldogs on the road on Saurday.

