Everything Dawn Staley said after NCAA snubbed South Carolina and awarded #1 seed to UCLA

By Arnold
Modified Mar 17, 2025 11:47 GMT
Texas v South Carolina - Source: Getty
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley sounded off at the NCAA's selection committee after finding out that the Gamecocks did not get the No. 1 overall seed for March Madness. Instead, the distinction was given to UCLA, who beat JuJu Watkins' USC in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

On Sunday, after the seedings were announced, Staley expressed her disappointment at the NCAA's selection committee's decision, even though the Gamecocks were clubbed among the four teams in the No. 1 seed.

"Uh, my reaction?" Staley said after chuckling when asked about South Carolina being snubbed as the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, (0:09) "I mean, I'm not in the [selection committee] room. But I think, obviously, we did much more than probably any other overall No.1 seed.
"We outdid ourselves even from last year, with the amount of quality wins that we had. But I guess the committee was looking at something else."

Staley was then asked her thoughts about South Carolina's draw and the team's potential matchups in the NCAA Tournament.

"Whether we were the No. 1 overall seed or not, the draw is the draw," Staley said. (0:37) "I mean, we're all going to play each game like it's our last. And hopefully, that leads us to a place where hopefully everybody in this room wants us to be."
Staley was also asked about her gut feeling about South Carolina's seeding before Selection Sunday played out.

"My gut?" Staley said. (0:58) "My gut was the No. 1 overall seed. Cause we put the work in. That's what my gut gives me. But man says otherwise. And I don't really put my faith in man. So, we'll play with the cards that we've been dealt."
Dawn Staley's South Carolina won the regular-season title this season and then followed that up by winning the SEC Tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA finished as the No. 2 seed in the regular season before winning its conference tournament.

Along with UCLA and South Carolina, Texas and the USC Trojans were announced as the two other No. 1 seeds.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will face Tennessee Tech in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley's South Carolina (30-3) will face No. 16-seeded Tennessee Tech (26-5) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday from Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks are the reigning national champions and will be eager to defend their crown this season.

हिन्दी