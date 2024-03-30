"Everything is going wrong" - $10M worth Christian Laettner demands bold changes as former Duke star lashes out at NCAA over new rules

Duke legend Christian Laettner didn't hold back in his criticism of the NCAA and also slammed the transfer portal changes which are reshaping the landscape of college basketball.

Laettner, who has a net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, spoke to ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Thursday and was asked to share his thoughts on the potential expansion of the NCAA tournament.

"No. They gotta, you know everyone says the horse is out of the barn and I'm here to tell you that everything is going wrong," Laettner replied.

"They gotta take out the NIL. They got to wipe that out. They gotta change the transfer portal. How can you establish any type of culture at a school when you're getting new kids every year?" he added.

Laettner continued:

"That would mean every year was like my freshman year at Duke. And you're so much better your third, your fourth year when you're in one system, one program, one coach, one specifically-defined culture. The way you want to play offense, the way you want to play defense."

Christian Laettner also claimed that he wouldn't have sought NIL money during his time at Duke, mentioning that was what the NBA was for.

"Even though everyone says, ‘Boy, Christian, you would’ve made a lot of money in NIL when you were there,’ that’s what the NBA is for," he said.

Expand Tweet

A look into Christian Laettner's NCAA career and stats

Christian Laettner is widely regarded as one of the greatest college basketball athletes. He played four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils from 1988 to 1992 and won two NCAA championships in his final two years.

Laettner played 142 games for Duke, averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averaged 1.6 steals and one block per game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Laettner as the third overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat during his 13-year career in the pro league.