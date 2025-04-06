"Everything happens for a reason: JuJu Watkins looking forward to getting to work despite facing "adversity"

JuJu Watkins had her best season as a sophomore, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6%. For her exploits this season, Watkins won the Women’s Wooden Award on Saturday.

Ad

The guard led the Trojans to another appearance in the NCAA Tournament with hopes of taking them further than last year's Elite Eight run. However, things came to an abrupt end after she sustained an ACL tear during USC's second-round clash against Mississippi State.

JuJu Watkins joined Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Nneka Ogwumike for ESPN's College GameDay coverage on Saturday. After chatting about winning the Wooden Award, Duncan asked the guard about her recovery journey.

Ad

Trending

"I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason," Watkins said. "I think my first week, I was just in complete shock and (this is) the first time that I've dealt with this type of adversity.

"So, I'm really just getting prepared for what's to come and ready to just get to work and get to work on in rehab so that I'm back on the floor with my teammates."

Ad

Ad

JuJu Watkins comments on growth and learning

JuJu Watkins came into USC with much expectations and delivered as a freshman. She led the Trojans to their first-ever Elite Eight game in over thirty years and hoped to build on it this season.

During her chat with Duncan on ESPN, Watkins was asked to name her reason for playing the sport.

"So many. I think the biggest thing is just my family, my supporters. I think they definitely drive me on the floor. My teammates, my coaches; there's so many things that go into it. So I'm just grateful that I'm able to play the game."

Ad

JuJu Watkins was also asked about the area in which she has grown through the sophomore year and she said:

"I think this season was a real growth year for me. I was able to learn so much and just IQ wise, just growing. I mean, playing with Kiki and so many great players around me, it forced me to just kind of level up and be a better player and teammate."

ACL injuries usually take six to eight months to fully recover and it is still unconfirmed if Watkins will join the Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here