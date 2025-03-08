Everything MiLaysia Fulwiley said after South Carolina beat Vanderbilt to reach SEC Tournament semifinals

MiLaysia Fulwiley helped the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks book their spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals after beating the No. 8-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores 84-63 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday. Fulwiley recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three assists against Vanderbilt and spoke to reporters after the game.

During the postgame presser, Fulwiley was asked about a behind-the-back pass that she made late in the game to allow her teammate Sania Feagin to score, and the Gamecocks star explained what had gone on in her mind at the time.

"The behind the back pass, the coach drew it up for me to go," Fulwiley said (1:02). "Just go. She didn't say if I could score or shoot, so I realized that if I attack the middle, someone can open up and I had seen Sania from the corner of my eye, so I just threw it and she finished it."

"You know, just throughout the game I was thinking 'win.' I can just do what I do to help my team win. That's what I need to do. I feel that's what I went out there and did."

Fulwiley then stressed the importance of her teammate Chloe Kitts, who scored a game-high 25 points against the Commodores.

"It's very important," Fulwiley said about the importance of Kitts in South Carolina's offense (1:43). "To play with a player like Chloe is great. Puts a lot of less work on you, so I feel like when Chloe's doing good, it motivates all of us to want to do good."

"It motivates the post players to do whatever they can to help her. So, I feel like when Chloe's playing like that, we're a real hard team to beat. And I'm proud of her."

MiLaysia Fulwiley also touched upon the strength in depth for South Carolina, and how all the players want to contribute to the success of the team.

"I think all of us just have the same mindset, and that's winning," Fulwiley said. (2:42) "So, when you're doing it from coming off the bench or starting a game, we all just wanna win. So, I think the first group, they pushed the bench to be a better version of ourselves."

"In practice, we push and work each other, every day. So, I feel like it just flows in the game, and when the bench comes in, our starters know that we have their back."

Finally, Fulwiley addressed the momentum swings during the game against Vanderbilt and whether playing the SEC Tournament at a neutral venue has impacted the reigning national champions.

"I feel like we have a lot of players and a lot of depth," MiLaysia Fulwiley said. (3:26) "That's when it comes in our favor. I feel like a lot of players on our team can go out there and get the job done. But it all takes us to come together and work as a team and do the little things, the tangibles. So, I feel we did great with that."

"We know teams are gonna make a run. I mean, it's the SEC. It's the best conference in the country. So, we just gotta be prepared and I feel like we were very prepared today."

MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina will face Oklahoma in SEC Tournament semifinal

NCAA Women's Basketball: South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley - Source: Imagn

MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina (28-3, 15-1) will square off against fifth-seeded Oklahoma (25-6, 11-5) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The South Carolina vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Fans can also live stream it on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

