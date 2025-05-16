Ex-Arizona star Jada Williams shows support to new teammate Audi Crooks as Iowa State reminisces on “unstoppable” display

Jada Williams will be in good company at Iowa State. The former Arizona star has transferred to play for the Cyclones next season, and will be teammates with Audi Crooks.

Crooks led Iowa State in scoring (23.4 ppg) and blocks (0.7 bpg) last season on her way to being named a third-team All-American. The Cyclones posted highlights from her regular-season finale performance against No. 14 Kansas State on Instagram Friday.

In the dominant 85-63 win over the Wildcats, Crooks recorded a season-high 36 points and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Williams showed her support for her future teammate by sharing the highlight reel on her Instagram story.

Jada Williams shares future teammate Audi Crooks' highlight reel on her Instagram story

Crooks is one of the best centers in the country, and Williams will help her and the Cyclones in general this season with her point guard skills. She comes to Iowa State with impressive stats and leadership potential.

Williams was a two-year starter at Arizona. During her freshman campaign, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and was the third-highest scoring freshman in the conference. This past season, the star guard led the Wildcats in points (12.7 ppg), assists (2.9 apg) and steals (1.6 spg).

Crooks and Williams will aim to bring out the best in each other next season and lead the Cyclones to success.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arizona at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Jada Williams aiming to return to high school dominance

Williams is ready to return to the dominant point guard she was in high school. Overtime Women's Basketball posted Williams' high school highlights on Instagram on Wednesday, and the Iowa State transfer had something to say about it.

"She coming back this szn😈😈😈," Williams said on her Instagram story.

Jada Williams says her high school self will be back

Williams played high school basketball at La Jolla Country Day School, where she was a team captain all four years and won MVP or co-MVP each year as well. She was named to the All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams for three years.

The guard was a five-star recruit and added to her already impressive resume when she was honored as a 2023 McDonald's All-American and 2023 SLAM All-American.

Williams was a dominant high school player who honed her skill set further in two seasons at Arizona. Now, she will look to bring back that dominance at Iowa State.

