Ex-California hooper Mia Mastrov drops 2-word comment on Miami's Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson's engagement

Former California women's basketball star Mia Mastrov congratulated former Miami star Haley Cavinder and NFL star Jake Ferguson for their engagement. Cavinder and Ferguson shared the news on Friday.

Cavinder gave followers a sneak peek of how her special day happened, including a TikTok video of herself and Ferguson taking a video selfie at the beach where the Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to his girlfriend. Cavinder also flaunted her engagement ring to the camera as the couple were in each other's arms.

Mastrov joined other followers to share her excitement for the couple who have been dating since 2023.

"Omg. CONGRATS!!!" She wrote.

Mia Mastrov congratulates Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson on their engagement. TikTok image via @cavindertwins

Mastrov joined the California Golden Bears and became the program's highest-ever debutante scorer. Like the Cavinder twins, the former Golden Bears guard is a successful social media influencer, with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

As of March 2024, Mastrov has an estimated NIL valuation of $900,000 per On3. She signed lucrative deals with Gatorade, Meta, Therabody, Neutrogena, Afterpay and Quizlet, among others. However, she now has a NIL deal worth $317,000 after she left college basketball.

NFL congratulates Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson on their engagement

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson shared the special event on social media on Friday. In an Instagram photo posted by the NFL, Ferguson got on one knee to pop the question with a ring while Haley was shocked with her hands over her mouth.

"Congrats to Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder on their engagement 🫶", the post was captioned.

Cavinder and Ferguson have often appeared on each other's social media handles. They also travel to watch each other's games, showing support from the stands.

Cavinder ended her college basketball career, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in her final season.

As the Hurricanes' standout player, Cavinder received numerous accolades, including being named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23) and the Maui Classic MVP. She also earned the All-ACC Second Team recognition for her outstanding performances throughout the regular season.

