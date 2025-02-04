Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall drops 1-word reaction to clip with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall, who played alongside Caitlin Clark during Clark's Hawkeyes career, attended the ceremony that marked Clark's jersey retirement on Sunday. At Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Marshall along with several former Hawkeyes came together to celebrate Clark's historic career.

The official Instagram account of the Iowa women's basketball team posted a video of the reunion on Monday. The clip showed the former Hawkeyes Clark, Marshall, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano sitting courtside looking up at the jumbotron in the arena.

Gabbie Marshall reshared the video on her Instagram story, adding a one-word reaction.

"OG's," she wrote, adding a front-facing baby chick emoji and a yellow heart emoji.

Gabbie's Instagram story (@gabbie.marshall/IG)

Caitlin Clark also shared several pictures on her Instagram account of the ceremony. She captioned it:

"Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people."

Marshall and Martin expressed their love and pride for Clark in the comments.

"So happy to be by your side. Love ya," Martin wrote.

"So proud of you ❤️❤️," Marshall added.

Image via Instagram/@caitlinclark22

Before the ceremony, the Hawkeyes faced JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC. All the ex-Iowa stars cheered for the home team as they prevailed 76-69 in an impressive win over the Trojans.

College hoops fans react to Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark's reunion

Caitlin Clark was the star of the show, but many fans were just as excited to see Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and other former Hawkeyes together again.

"The Reunion. 🖤," Iowa posted on Instagram with a video of the former teammates laughing and smiling.

Fans flooded the comments with their support and excitement for the reunion.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the video.

"That starting 5 was something special," one fan wrote.

"Love to watch these girls play basketball. I even go on YouTube and watch their games from 23 to 24. Just a very special dream team😍🔥❤️" another fan said.

"I miss this crew so so much!" a fan commented.

"Iowa Hawkeyes Mt. Rushmore! This Gang of 5 is Legendary," one Instagram user added.

"I could watch these former and present Iowa athletes all day long. Win or lose, this is probably the greatest, and most entertaining team to watch by far," a fan wrote.

"That was a killer starting lineup," one Hawkeyes fan said.

Image via Instagram/@IowaWBB

Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Co. led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship games in 2023 and 2024 but fell short of the crown both times.

