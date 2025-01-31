Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall reacts with 1 word as Caitlin Clark set to return home with Indiana Fever for preseason game

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Gabbie Marshall reacted to the news that her former teammate Caitlin Clark will be coming home with the Indiana Fever for a preseason game. The Fever announced that Clark would be returning to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the team to take on the Brazil National Team in the preseason, and Marshall had one word to describe her feelings about the news.

"omg" Marshall wrote, sharing the post to her Instagram Story.

Marshall played at Iowa for five seasons and averaged 6.6 ppg on 40.6% shooting.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in May for the special game.

Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark's jersey on Sunday

Caitlin Clark’s legendary career at Iowa will be forever enshrined when the Hawkeyes retire her iconic No. 22 jersey on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark, who finished her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history—men’s or women’s—has left an indelible mark on the game.

Known for her electrifying playmaking, deep three-pointers, and undeniable swagger, she captivated fans across the country, creating a sea of No. 22 jerseys wherever Iowa played.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye, and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends, and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

Clark, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever last spring and went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, will be in attendance for the ceremony, which will take place during Iowa’s game against Southern California.

Her record-breaking senior season was one for the history books. In a span of just 17 days between Feb. 15 and March 3, she shattered multiple records: surpassing Kelsey Plum to become the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring leader, eclipsing AIAW legend Lynette Woodard’s major college scoring record, and finally, topping LSU’s Pete Maravich as the highest scorer in NCAA Division I history.

She led Iowa to back-to-back NCAA championship appearances and became the only player in Division I history—men’s or women’s—to lead her conference in both scoring and assists for four consecutive seasons.

