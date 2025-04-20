Ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis drops 1-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony flexes Jordan Brand Classic MVP

Former Kentucky commit and four-star recruit Acaden Lewis has praised Kiyan Anthony's performance at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, took home the MVP award after putting up 26 points and five rebounds for Team Air in the Jordan Classic.

And following that performance, he shared some nice pictures of himself in action on Saturday. This post has gathered a lot of attention, with Lewis and many others hyping up Anthony.

The former District of Columbia Gatorade Player of the Year is ranked No. 5 among point guards in the class of 2025, and he was on the same team as Anthony for the Jordan Brand Classic.

Reacting to Anthony's post, Lewis said:

"Twin."

Acaden Lewis reacts to Kiyan Anthony’s Jordan Classic post (Image by Instagram/@kiyananthony)

How did the Jordan Brand Classic go?

The nation's best high school hoopers gathered in Washington, D.C., for the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. Of course, Kiyan Anthony was part of them. He was named in Team Air for the game alongside other stars like the Boozer brothers, Cayden and Cameron, Nate Ament and others.

Meanwhile, the other team, Team Flight, also had a stacked roster. It had No. 1 ranked high school player AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, Jalen Johnson, Nikolas Khamenia and other young stars.

Team Flight dominated the first half, but they just failed to maintain their energy, as Team Air took over in the second half. Anthony led the charge for them with his 26-point haul. The Syracuse recruit shot 11-15 from the field, converting three of his five 3-point attempts.

Team Flight starman AJ Dybantsa contributed 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. But his effort could not give his team the win. So it was not surprising when Kiyan Anthony was named the MVP. In addition to that, Kiyan also got a Jumpman letterman jacket from his father, Carmelo.

Meanwhile, Lewis put up six points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Team Air in 14 minutes.

On April 10, the four-star player announced that he had decommitted from Kentucky, putting his future up in the air.

As of now, Lewis has not committed to any team, but he will likely make his decision soon. Meanwhile, Anthony will look to continue shining like he did at the Jordan Brand Classic. His father won the national championship at Syracuse and Kiyan Anthony would like to create a great story as well.

