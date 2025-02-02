Ex-Kentucky star Adou Thiero took it personally to have John Calipari's back in their return to the Rupp Arena

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari was met with a wall of boos when he led Arkansas to take on the Wildcats at the Rupp Arena on Saturday, nine months after unexpectedly resigning and taking the Razorbacks job. Despite the hostile reception, Calipari had the last laugh, leading his team to an 89-79 win.

Calipari was not the only returnee at the Rupp Arena. Former Wildcats, Zvonimir Ivisic, D.J Wagner and Adou Thiero, who followed the coach to Fayetteville, all played in the game.

During his postgame news conference, Thiero revealed that the win was partially inspired by the players wanting to give Calipari a win at his former stomping ground.

"I'd say he probably feels great about it (Calipari about the win)," Adou Thiero said. "Nobody wants to come back to where you were at for a long time and lose. We got that dub, so we got to do that for him. You know he's always had our backs, we felt like tonight we had to have his." [4:30]

John Calipari gracious in triumph over old team

Despite the boos from the Kentucky Wildcats fans directed at him all night, John Calipari was gracious in his triumph, even interrupting his interview in the tunnel to admonish his players who were mouthing off to the fans at the Rupp Arena.

During his postgame news conference, Calipari revealed how his team approached the highly charged game.

"It's not like we pointed to this game, we didn't," John Calipari said. "We just needed to win, folks, whether it was Kentucky or whoever, we just needed to win so I can keep coaching. It's the hardest thing is you're coaching them, you're teaching, you're bringing them together. They got to feel some success to know that it's we're on the right path."

Calipari further showed grace in his triumph when he admonished the fans who booed his successor, Mark Pope, after the game.

"What Kentucky is doing and how they're doing it, Mark Pope is doing a great job, not a good job, a great job," John Calipari said. "You know, we kind of got 'em today. Just move on to the next game. This is one game and if anybody takes it more than that, you're crazy. It's one game and if I take it any different with my team, then I'm crazy."

The return of John Calipari started with a chorus of boos directed at him but ended with the Big Blue Nation turning its ire on his successor, Mark Pope, whose team were heavy favorites for the game.

