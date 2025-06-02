Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder shared her excitement over former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne's latest Instagram post. Dunne, who is the covergirl of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, appeared on the runway during Miami Swim Week at the W Hotel’s South Beach pool.

On Sunday, Dunne posted three photos, showing her on the runway wearing a custom two-piece SI swimsuit. The last picture featured her doing her acrobatic split.

"It all happened in a split second ;)," Dunne wrote on Sunday.

Cavinder joined other followers in hyping Dunne in the comments section.

"Iconic," Cavinder wrote.

Haley Cavinder hypes Livvy Dunne SI Swimsuit runway debut IG post. Image via @livvydunne

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, with 5.3 million on Instagram and eight million on TikTok. She was also the highest-paid NCAA female student-athlete, with a $4.1 million NIL valuation according to On3.

After helping LSU win its first national title in the 2023-24 season, Dunne's 2024-25 campaign was cut short due to injury, forcing her to retire from the sport. Meanwhile, the Tigers finished third at the national championships this past season.

Haley Cavinder and twin Hanna show off matching red swimsuits for summer workout

Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, showed off their toned physiques in a post on their joint Instagram account. They also announced that they have released their new summer workout routine on Sunday.

Haley and Hanna wore matching red one-piece swimsuits on the beach. They also had white tennis shoes and retro sunglasses on.

“TWOHOT, the ultimate summer workout guide out now, link in bio🌶️,” the caption read.

The TWOHOT workout program is a six-week program designed for participants to undergo 30 different workout routines which focus on weightlifting, cardio and core strengthening. The twins are fitness and nutrition advocates, often showing off their physiques and opening up about their struggles to on social media.

The Cavinder twins have specifically talked about their battle with an eating disorder during their time as college athletes. They also shared how they found help, and encouraged others who are also struggling to not be ashamed to open up.

