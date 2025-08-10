Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction as former-college basketball star Mia Mastrov shares fashionable snaps

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, retired from basketball after their eligibility ran out in April. The Cavinder twins have since focused on furthering their numerous business ventures, which they started while they were among the most renowned student-athletes in the country.On Saturday, Haley dropped a comment on the Instagram post of influencer and former California Golden Bears guard Mia Mastrov's pictures. Mastrov captioned her post:&quot;that girl!&quot;Haley Cavinder commented:&quot;Omg.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder's IG commentAlongside the Cavinder twins, Mia Mastrov became one of the most renowned college basketball players during her career, managing 463,000 followers on Instagram. Mastrov left high school early to join the Golden Bears in 2020. A the peak of her career as an influencer, she had an On3 valuation of $363,000. She's the daughter of Mark Mastrov, who owns the '24-hour Fitness' chain.Haley Cavinder begins her wedding day preparationsAfter the end of her basketball career in March, Haley Cavinder got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, in April. Last week, Haley and her twin sister, Hanna, flew down to their hometown of Fort Lauderdale to kickstart her wedding preparations.Haley posted a clip on Instagram of herself getting ready to go shopping for her wedding dress and revealed her indecisiveness about the ceremony and its traditions.“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley said on July 25. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.&quot;I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuff. I don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. ... I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley further revealed in the clip that her twin, Hanna, would be her maid of honor. In the weeks after her decision, Haley has posted snippets of the gift hampers she has sent her bridesmaids to convince them to be in her lineup on her wedding day as the preparations for the big day ramps up.