  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction as former-college basketball star Mia Mastrov shares fashionable snaps

Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction as former-college basketball star Mia Mastrov shares fashionable snaps

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mia Mastrov and former Miami star Haley Cavinder
Mia Mastrov and former Miami star Haley Cavinder

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, retired from basketball after their eligibility ran out in April. The Cavinder twins have since focused on furthering their numerous business ventures, which they started while they were among the most renowned student-athletes in the country.

Ad

On Saturday, Haley dropped a comment on the Instagram post of influencer and former California Golden Bears guard Mia Mastrov's pictures. Mastrov captioned her post:

"that girl!"

Haley Cavinder commented:

"Omg."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Haley Cavinder&#039;s IG comment
Haley Cavinder's IG comment

Alongside the Cavinder twins, Mia Mastrov became one of the most renowned college basketball players during her career, managing 463,000 followers on Instagram.

Ad

Mastrov left high school early to join the Golden Bears in 2020. A the peak of her career as an influencer, she had an On3 valuation of $363,000. She's the daughter of Mark Mastrov, who owns the '24-hour Fitness' chain.

Haley Cavinder begins her wedding day preparations

After the end of her basketball career in March, Haley Cavinder got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, in April. Last week, Haley and her twin sister, Hanna, flew down to their hometown of Fort Lauderdale to kickstart her wedding preparations.

Ad

Haley posted a clip on Instagram of herself getting ready to go shopping for her wedding dress and revealed her indecisiveness about the ceremony and its traditions.

“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley said on July 25. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.
Ad
"I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuff. I don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. ... I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower."
Ad
Ad

Haley further revealed in the clip that her twin, Hanna, would be her maid of honor.

In the weeks after her decision, Haley has posted snippets of the gift hampers she has sent her bridesmaids to convince them to be in her lineup on her wedding day as the preparations for the big day ramps up.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications