  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder provides exciting wedding update weeks after engagement with NFL star Jake Ferguson

Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder provides exciting wedding update weeks after engagement with NFL star Jake Ferguson

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified May 27, 2025 17:34 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

Ex-Miami guard Haley Cavinder has entered the wedding planning mood. Cavinder explained the processes and plans leading up to her wedding with NFL star Jake Ferguson. On Tuesday, Cavinder posted on Instagram and shared her planning process with planner Michelle Rago.

Ad

The post shows Haley talking about her wedding planning experience and a view of the proposed venue.

“Booked the venue 💝👰‍♀️... coach @michellerago let's get to work💍,” Haley wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Apr. 17, Haley Cavinder surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to Jake Ferguson after a romantic proposal on the beach.

She shared the news on her Instagram stories with a photo showing off her engagement ring, holding up her left hand. The couple first connected through social media in 2023 and have been sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans ever since.

Haley Cavinder and her sisters participate in social media trend

Haley Cavinder joined a viral social media trend on TikTok. The former college basketball star posted a video on Sunday featuring herself and her sisters dancing to the catchy "Fairy - Myaap" song, a track that has gained traction on the platform.

Ad

In the video, Haley and her sisters are seen coordinating their moves in a light-hearted and upbeat routine. The group wore casual outfits and sisterly energy as they took turns dancing to the music.

“5 fairies 🧚🏻 @brandi @Brooke Cavinder @nataliecavinder,” the caption read.
Ad

The “Fairy - Myaap” dance trend has made rounds on TikTok, with users across the globe putting their own spin on the choreography, with the Cavinders joining in.

Known for their success on the basketball court as well as their digital presence, the twins have built a brand extending outside sports. With a large following across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, the sisters often post lifestyle content, workouts and trendy dance challenges.

Their latest video highlighted the growing influence of the Cavinder twins in the digital content space.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications