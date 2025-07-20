Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder shares sweet dinner date BTS with fiancé Jake Ferguson 1 day before Dallas TE joins training camp

Former Miami star Haley Cavinder showed off a photo from a dinner date she had with her fiance, Jake Ferguson, on social media. The Dallas Cowboys' tight end hosted a football camp for kids at Spring Hill High School in Longview, Texas.

Ad

Cavinder posted on Sunday an Instagram story of herself enjoying the date with her fiance, one day before joining the Cowboys' training camp.

"Last night, date night before he leaves for camp," Haley wrote.

Haley Cavinder shares dinner date with fiance Jake Ferguson on IG story. Image via @ cavindertwins

Ferguson hosted the single-day footbal camp on July 12. It gave kids, aged six to 16, the opportunity to learn fundamental skills through stations, contests and games. They were separated into groups based on their age.

Ad

Trending

Campers had a team photo with Ferguson, along with a camp T-shirt. They also had other chances to win prizes.

Meanwhile, Cavinder showed up at the camp and was snuggled with her fiance.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson are loud about their relationship

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson made headlines after they announced their engagement on social media in April. The couple's posts showed the Dallas Cowboys tight end proposing to the former Miami star at a beach in front of their families and friends.

Ad

Since then, they have been consistent in sharing how their relationship is going, including Cavinder revealing she was shopping for her dream wedding dress. The couple began dating in 2023.

“Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable with sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it,” Haley said in January 2024 in a YouTube Q&A with her twin, Hanna Cavinder.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ferguson is preparing for next season with the Cowboys after an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. He is also enjoying his time with Cavinder, who moved in with him at his Texas home following her retirement from basketball.

Cavinder is thriving as a social media star, alongside her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. They recently revealed they had breast enhancement surgery. The twins also updated their fans on their recovery journey, sharing that they already took off their bandages, allowing them to return to the gym.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here