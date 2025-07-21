Ex-Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder partner with $2.84B worth brand as they highlight seven easy steps of being an NIL influencer 

Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are successful Name, Image and Likeness influencers and shared some tips with their followers on Sunday. One of their successful NIL deals is with Under Armour, an apparel brand with an estimated net worth of $2.84 billion, according to Forbes.On Sunday, the twins were featured in a &quot;How To Be An NIL Influencer&quot; clip, which was shared by the brand on Instagram. In the clip, they shared &quot;seven easy steps&quot; on how to become a successful NIL influencer.&quot;Step one: Be elite at your sports,&quot;the twins said. &quot;Step two: Simply build your brand to seven million followers and top. Step three: Disrupt college sports. Step four: Shut out the haters. Step five: Simply get signed by Under Armour. Step six: Starr in a Dick's Sporting Goods campaign. Step seven: Do it all again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley and Hanna signed a three-year endorsement deal with Under Armour. On July 1, 2024, they had their first exclusive apparel and footwear partnership.As Under Armour ambassadors, the Cavinder twins would be involved in the development of the best women’s products by testing out new gear and providing input on design. They will also feature in the brand's content to showcase their leadership in basketball and fashion style off the court.Haley and Hanna Cavinder share update following breast enlargement surgeryHaley and Hanna Cavinder joined a long list of celebrities who had breast enhancement surgery. The Cavinder twins revealed they had the procedure done on July 16. On Saturday, they made their first appearance post-surgery to share updates about their recovery journey and call out critics for questioning their decision on Instagram.&quot;We know we’re going to get opinions from people that we don’t want and that’s what comes with it, so I’m not going to play victim card,&quot; Haley said. &quot;Men think that we’re going to go from zero to 100, or that this video is before surgery – I saw that comment. God forbid we get a size that fits for us and what we want. … I didn’t want my boobs to be the main focus.&quot;&quot;We didn’t want people to look at us and be like ‘boobs’ you know,&quot; Hanna added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe twins also revealed they had taken off their bandages and would return to the gym as they continue to recover. Following their retirement from basketball, the twins have been active on social media, updating their fans about their lifestyles and promoting their app, TWOgether, as part of their advocacy for fitness and nutrition.