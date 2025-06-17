Ex-Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder reveal their “new favorite” hobby after retirement from basketball

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have found a new favorite hobby now that they are no longer playing college basketball. On Monday, the Cavinder twins uploaded a reel to their Instagram account that shows different clips of them playing golf.

They also included a prompt on the video itself that asks:

"What do you guys do now that basketball is over?"

Along with the video, they then answered the prompt through their post's caption.

"New fav hobby ⛳️⛳️ #golfing #golf #twins," @cavindertwins on Instagram captioned.

On Friday, the two also posted a video of them hitting the greens as they asked which of them had the better swing.

Both Haley and Hanna Cavinder played five years of collegiate hoops, the first three with the Fresno State Bulldogs and the final two with the Miami Hurricanes.

Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game while her sister, Hanna, tallied 6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 4.2 apg per contest in their last season with the Canes.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have plans to try out every opportunity they find themselves in

During an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg in February, Haley and Hanna Cavinder went into detail on what their careers would look like post-basketball.

Their parents are renowned business tycoons, and given that the Cavinder twins have amassed a high NIL value and immense following throughout their playing days, they said they'll utilize that in every opportunity they seek.

"We love being busy, Haley Cavinder shared. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?

"You can do it all. You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."

The 2024-25 season was the Cavinder twins' final run of collegiate hoops, and they spent it with coach Tricia Cullop's Miami Hurricanes. They finished 14-15 (4-14 ACC) and did not make either the conference tournament or March Madness.

