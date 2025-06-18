Ex-Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder share 4-word reaction as the Florida Panthers win the 2025 Stanley Cup

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, joined in on the celebration as the Florida Panthers clinched the 2025 Stanley Cup title. The former Miami basketball stars showed their support by sharing the team's championship poster on their Instagram story Wednesday, alongside a four-word caption, celebrating the Panthers' back-to-back victory for the trophy.

"CHAMPS!!!!! REPEAT. GO CATS🏒," they captioned the post.

The Stanley Cup Finals, a best-of-seven series, is the championship round of the National Hockey League. In the 2024–2025 season, the Panthers, the Eastern Conference champions and defending Stanley Cup holders, retained their title by defeating the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in six games, winning the series 4-2.

This year's Stanley Cup Final was a rematch of last season's showdown. In 2024, the Panthers edged out the Oilers in a thrilling 4-3 victory to secure their first Stanley Cup. With this year's victory, they now have two titles in franchise history.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, apparent Florida Panthers fans, attended Game 3 of the Finals. The twins previously played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes.

The 2024/2025 college basketball season marked Haley and Hanna Cavinder's senior year with the Hurricanes. Haley, a 5-foot-6 point guard, averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, her sister Hanna averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The sisters are now retired from basketball. Beyond basketball, they are online influencers with over 400 thousand followers on their joint Instagram page and a combined 2 million followers on their pages. Back in December 2024, the twins were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for their social media influence.

"You can do it all. You don't have to just be a basketball player." Haley and Hanna Cavinder on trying out every opportunity they find themselves in

In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg back in February, Haley and Hanna Cavinder opened up about their ventures beyond basketball. Hanna believes they can be a little bit of everything.

"You can do it all." Hanna said. "You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything."

The twins, as a result of their huge social media following, were able to record several substantial NIL deals and were even regarded by some as NIL Trailblazers. Discussing this in the Interview, Haley said:

"We love being busy. Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavenders brand on with other passions."

While the sisters are leaving the NIL scene with college basketball now over, they won't be leaving the business world anytime soon. With their growing online presence, they continue to expand their brand and portfolio of marketing partnerships.

