Ex-NCAA champ highlights "huge disadvantage" for Spokane teams (UConn, USC, UCLA and more) going into March Madness

As March Madness heats up, former NCAA champion and basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo has pointed out a glaring geographical issue that could affect the performance of teams competing in Spokane this year. It includes teams like UConn, USC, UCLA and more.

On Wednesday, Lobo spoke about the disadvantages for teams who will have to travel long distances from their regional sites to the Final Four city. She cited historical data from Carter Roche to back her point.

"The NCAA needs to consider travel distance to the Final Four city when deciding on regional sites in the future. (Especially now that we use only two regions.) Those in Spokane are at a huge disadvantage this year. What has history taught us?," Lobo tweeted.

Lobo highlighted that teams from Spokane often struggle to maintain their peak performance after long-distance travel to the Final Four site.

What does history say?

Rebecca Lobo’s post also details four examples when teams struggled after covering over 2,300 miles from the regional site to the Final Four city since 2000.

2019 Oregon – Advanced from Portland, OR, to Tampa, FL, and lost in the semifinal.

2015 Maryland – Traveled from Spokane, WA, to Tampa, FL, and lost in the semifinal.

2008 Stanford – Journeyed from Spokane, WA, to Tampa, FL, and lost in the title game.

2000 Rutgers – Moved from Portland, OR, to Philadelphia, PA, and lost in the semifinal.

Which teams will be impacted the most due to travel fatigue?

Teams like UConn, USC, UCLA and other top programs potentially playing in Spokane could face similar hurdles. History suggests that among those advancing to the Final Four may face increased fatigue, disrupted routines and slower recovery times.

After Rebecca Lobo, calls were made for NCAA to re-evaluate travel impact. Sports columnist Jamie H. Vaught agreed with Lobo's assessment.

One way to mitigate the issue could be to reintroduce more geographically balanced regional sites. Another way to challenge this front could be a more relaxed schedule so that traveling teams get more time to relax and get acclimatized with the conditions.

