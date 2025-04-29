Kylee Watson could not help but react to Sydney Parrish’s Instagram dump, which showed her enjoying the offseason. With college basketball on pause, players are making the most of their break, and the former Bloomington guard is not left out.

On Tuesday, Parrish gave fans a glimpse into her offseason vibe with a seven-photo Instagram dump featuring friends, a cute dog and a few boxes.

The post quickly caught the attention of Watson, the former Notre Dame standout, who did not just notice it but reposted one of the snaps, which featured her.

“Bestie girl,” Watson wrote.

Ex-Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson drops 2-word reaction to Indiana star Sydney Parrish’s IG dump. Credit: IG/@kylee.watsonn

Watson and Parrish go way back, having built a connection during their time at Oregon, where they were teammates from 2020 to 2022.

When they both decided to leave the Ducks, they entered the transfer portal on the same day, posting their goodbye posts a few minutes apart. The friendship started before college, having already teamed up on the AAU circuit and crossed paths at the Blue Star 30 basketball camps.

However, while Parrish transferred to Indiana University Bloomington, Watson went to Notre Dame, but they kept their friendship, sometimes having fun together and reacting to each other’s social media posts.

Sydney Parrish undrafted, while Kylee Watson changes teams again

Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson’s paths continue to drift, as the Indiana forward went undrafted this year, while Watson entered the transfer portal, eventually ending up at Villanova for her final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Across her five-year college career, Parrish has played 140 games, starting 112. She averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game.

With one year left to play, having redshirted a season due to an ACL injury, Watson has played 114 games and started 73. She has recorded 5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.6 spg and 0.9 bpg in 19.7 minutes.

