Ex-South Carolina player shows love to Dawn Staley after Gamecocks HC bids farewell to her in transfer portal

Former South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley bid adieu to center Sakima Walker, who entered the portal on April 8.
After three weeks, Walker announced her commitment to the California Golden Bears. Staley showed her support with a heartfelt post for the departing player, to which Walker reacted with a heart emoji.
"All you Kim! Cali is up and so are you!," Gamecocks HC Dawn Staley wrote in support of Walker.
Sakima Walker spent two seasons of her college career in South Carolina and worked closely with Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley. She was also a part of the team that won the 2023/24 National Championship.
However, her minutes on court were limited by too much competition in the frontcourt. Therefore, she entered the transfer portal, taking up a new challenge elsewhere.
Walker played only 15 games last season as the Gamecocks reached the Championship title game, losing to UConn. She averaged 1.4 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game last season.
With one year of eligibility left, Walker will look to get more game time under California coach Charmin Smith as a part of the rotation.
Gamecocks HC Dawn Staley will be keen to bring back the National Championship to South Carolina
Dawn Staley has shared a great bond with most of her players and staff. This exchange between her and Walker shows her support for the outgoing players.
She has a similar equation with MiLaysia Fulwiley, who has committed to the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal. This act of generosity stays with the Hall of Fame coach even when she's handling challenges with the roster for the next season.
Dawn Staley has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for her exceptional work in women's basketball. She has transformed the South Carolina Gamecocks and guided them to National Championships in 2017, 2022 and 2023.
With nine SEC regular-season crowns, she solidifies her case as one of the most sought-after and legendary college basketball coaches.
She won't be satisfied with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament last season, especially as the Gamecocks failed to defend their title. Staley will look to rebuild the roster and have another go for the title in the upcoming campaign.
