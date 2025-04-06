Ex-UConn guard Renee Montgomery names 1 major reason that makes Geno Auriemma’s Huskies favorites vs Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies will face Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday, with former UConn guard Renee Montgomery giving one reason that makes the Huskies favorites.

Ad

On CBS Sports' "We Need to Talk," the retired WNBA star said:

Ad

Trending

"I'm picking UConn because they have the best team, and I'm still picking UConn because they have the best team," Montgomery said. "That's not every year that they have the best team, but this year, health has been in UConn's favor, and for the past four years, it really just hasn't.

"I'm saying that in the same breath UConn made the Final Four, made the championship. Like, they've done things, but even in the back of my mind, I'm like, 'Man, Paige (Bueckers) is hobbling, Azzi's (Fudd) out, I'm not feeling great.

Ad

"But now these players are healthy, and they're trying to take advantage of the fact that they're actually healthy. So, having said all that, I mean, I am picking UConn, but I'm making sure people understand why it's not just because it's UConn. I'm picking UConn because they're the best team."

No. 1 seed South Carolina (35-3) made the championship game with a 74-57 win over fellow No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (35-4) on Friday in the Final Four, while No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (36-3) defeated the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (34-3) 85-51.

Ad

NCAA women's basketball tournament: UConn's Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley - Source: Getty

UConn star reveals what she will miss about Geno Auriemma

Paige Bueckers talked about what she will miss about her coach, Geno Auriemma, ahead of the championship game.

Ad

"Obviously, his sarcasm and quick-witted humor, and his ability to let you know he doesn't like you, and he hates coaching you and you're the worst thing that ever happened," Bueckers said. "But then, on the other side of it, how much he has your back, his belief and his confidence and trust in me, and how much he holds me accountable for all the things you didn’t even know were important.

Ad

"Him winning 11 national titles wasn’t by accident. ... So, just his experience, his wisdom, and his sarcasm, I guess."

The Gamecocks, who won the NCAA title last season, are looking for their third title since 2017. The Huskies haven't won a national championship since winning four in a row from 2013-16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a college basketball journalist with Sportskeeda with over four years of experience with publications such as Sports Buddy and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Stephen has a degree in Computer Science, which provided him with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing, skills that are key for sports writing.



His favorite team is the Duke Blue Devils, largely due to some of the talents to come out of the program, including Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.



Stephen's favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan, and his impressive college career at North Carolina set the stage for his legendary NBA career.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Stephen likes to play football or just spend time with his friends. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here