Ex-Utah State forward Jarred Shaw arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in Indonesia

Former Utah State star Jarred Shaw is facing serious consequences after allegedly smuggling cannabis candy into Indonesia. USA Today reports that Shaw was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 7 after Delta 9 THC candy was discovered in his apartment by authorities.
The police had received a tip from airport customs that Shaw had received a suspicious package from Thailand, which led to the discovery. Law enforcement said they seized 132 cannabis-laced candies from the basketball player's apartment in Tangerang.
Jarred Shaw was taken into police custody on May 7 and could face the death penalty or life in prison. Per reports, the charge could come with at least a six-year sentence and could be as severe as the death penalty, although this punishment has not been carried out in the country since 2016.
“An offense involving candies containing Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) implicating basketball athlete JDS was handled by the Narcotics Unit of Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police,” Ronald Sipayung, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport police chief, said.
Shaw has lived in Indonesia, most recently playing for the Tangerang Hawks in the Indonesian Basketball League. Following his arrest, the Hawks ended his deal, and the league chairman, Budisatrio Djiwandono, banned him for life.
“We do not tolerate drug use in basketball. Whether players, officials, court personnel or anyone involved with narcotics or similar substances,” Djiwandono said. “PERBASI fully entrusts this matter to law enforcement.”
Jarred Shaw's basketball career in college and beyond
Jarred Shaw - a Dallas native - was a four-star recruit from Carter High School and committed to Oklahoma State for his college career. There, he played 44 games off the bench in two seasons - averaging 7.3 minutes and 1.2 points per game - which didn't highlight his skills.
He thrived at Utah State as a two-year starter, averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior, shooting 48.3 percent.
Since college, Shaw has played in the NBA G-League and internationally in Turkey, Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, Lebanon, and Indonesia.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here