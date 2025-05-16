Ex-Utah State forward Jarred Shaw arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in Indonesia

Former Utah State star Jarred Shaw is facing serious consequences after allegedly smuggling cannabis candy into Indonesia. USA Today reports that Shaw was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 7 after Delta 9 THC candy was discovered in his apartment by authorities.

Ad

The police had received a tip from airport customs that Shaw had received a suspicious package from Thailand, which led to the discovery. Law enforcement said they seized 132 cannabis-laced candies from the basketball player's apartment in Tangerang.

Jarred Shaw was taken into police custody on May 7 and could face the death penalty or life in prison. Per reports, the charge could come with at least a six-year sentence and could be as severe as the death penalty, although this punishment has not been carried out in the country since 2016.

Ad

Trending

“An offense involving candies containing Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) implicating basketball athlete JDS was handled by the Narcotics Unit of Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police,” Ronald Sipayung, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport police chief, said.

Shaw has lived in Indonesia, most recently playing for the Tangerang Hawks in the Indonesian Basketball League. Following his arrest, the Hawks ended his deal, and the league chairman, Budisatrio Djiwandono, banned him for life.

Ad

“We do not tolerate drug use in basketball. Whether players, officials, court personnel or anyone involved with narcotics or similar substances,” Djiwandono said. “PERBASI fully entrusts this matter to law enforcement.”

Jarred Shaw's basketball career in college and beyond

Jarred Shaw during a game for Utah State. (Credits: IMAGN)

Jarred Shaw - a Dallas native - was a four-star recruit from Carter High School and committed to Oklahoma State for his college career. There, he played 44 games off the bench in two seasons - averaging 7.3 minutes and 1.2 points per game - which didn't highlight his skills.

Ad

He thrived at Utah State as a two-year starter, averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior, shooting 48.3 percent.

Since college, Shaw has played in the NBA G-League and internationally in Turkey, Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, Lebanon, and Indonesia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here