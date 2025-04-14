"Excited to see what's next for you twins": Fans react as Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder end a "chapter" of their lives in latest TikTok

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder have ended their college basketball careers and are ready to move on to the next chapter. The twins are not just moving on from playing basketball, they are moving away from each other for the first time in their 24 years together.

On Sunday, the twins posted a TikTok video showing them having fun together, announcing the "end of a chapter" of their lives.

"When you & your twin are moving apart after 24 years of living together," they captioned the video.

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions, with most expressing sadness at the twins living apart from each other. Some also expressed their excitement to see what the twins would do next.

"Can't believe this chapter is closing, but excited to see what's next for you twins!" a fan wrote.

"I fear we will collectively not be okay. We will need Facetime TikTok dates, mmmkay?" a fan requested.

"Love the beautiful Cavinder girls. Who is the one with the hat? Sorry I keep asking Keith (haha)," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Haley and Hanna Cavinder's TikTok post. Image via @cavindertwins

Here are more reactions to the Cavinder twins' video:

"Me and my twin are 27 and still live together! Can't imagine not living together," a fan wrote.

"Sisterly love. Don't ever lose that girl," another fan wrote.

"Feel this," a fan commented.

"Ones moving in with her significant other and the other is moving in somewhere else to start a new life," another fan commented.

"So exciting, but I'm sad...lol," a fan wrote.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder to move away from each other

On Apr. 3, Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced plans to end their twinning in the same apartment. The twins announced in a “yap session” for Costa Coffee that they would be living apart from each other.

“We are having to move from each other in less than two months and I’m actually gonna be sick,” Haley announced. “And I don’t want to think about it,” to which Hanna said, "I'm actually sad."

“Haley is going to be moving to Texas with Ferg,” Hanna said, referring to Haley’s boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. “I’m moving to Fort Lauderdale because all of my family lives up there, which is going to be...(turns to Haley) depressing."

The Cavinder twins ended their basketball careers after narrowly missing out on the ACC Tournament and women's NCAA Tournament with the Miami Hurricanes.

