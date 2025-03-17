"F**king clown": Fans get triggered as Rick Pitino throws shade at Dan Hurley's UConn after March Madness bracket announcement

Fans believed St. John's coach Rick Pitino was over his head after he took a dig at Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies in a recent address. This comes after the Red Storm cruised to the conference title, taking down Creighton 82-66 in the finals.

On Sunday, Pitino previewed the upcoming NCAA Tournament where his team is seeded second after an impressive regular season. They'll face Omaha to start their potential deep run in March Madness. Then, the Red Storm will face either Kansas or Arkansas.

While taking a look at his upcoming opponents, he couldn't help but take a dig at the basketball program in Storrs.

"So, get your Providence tickets, head up north," Pitino said. "When you pass Storrs on the way, just wave to them."

Some fans on the internet didn't like what he said.

"Boy I cant wait for UConn to take them down in the Elite Eight," one fan commented.

"At least he isn't a geography teacher because if their driving past storrs to get to Providence they went 40 minutes out of the way," another commented.

"Omaha will own them," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Wow pitiful no class comment what a disgrace," another added.

"Can’t wait for you to flame out in the sweet 16.. you won’t win anything," another said.

Rick Pitino previews NCAA Tournament and his upcoming opponents

During the same address which involved Rick Pitino taking a slight at the Huskies, the Red Storm coach shared his takeaway on the next few rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

St. John's will play No. 15 Omaha this Thursday. For this matchup, Pitino said:

"We know they're a high-scoring team; they shoot a lot of threes. If we get by them, we obviously have our work cut out for us as well."

Either Arkansas or Kansas will be St. John's potential next opponent. Pitino added:

"Against an Arkansas-Kansas winner, I had no idea who would win that game. So, it's exciting, and we were hoping for Providence. We were hoping for a two-seed. We were hoping to win the regular season, and we were hoping to win the conference championship."

Whatever the case, St. John's hopes to give its best and eventually win the national title.

