"F**king hilarious": Fans go wild as Isaiah Evans trolls RJ Davis after Duke prevail vs UNC to complete season sweep

Isaiah Evans and RJ Davis were at each other's throats during Friday's ACC Tournament semifinals between Duke and UNC. Despite the absence of Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown, Duke were able to prevail over North Carolina, 74-71.

After the game, Evans posted a hype video to X, taking a dig at Davis, who played his last college game for the Tar Heels. He said "third time's the charm," referencing the fact that each time Davis and the Tar Heels suited against them, they took a beating.

Fans on the internet reacted hilariously to the video, which also included key plays from the game, especially Evans's lob conversion.

"Evan’s has talked the most and done the least…and dookies were mad at Zayden last year 😂" one fan wrote.

"Evans with a lot to say with the stat line had tonight. Dook won in spite of him. Go grab some pompoms," one fan took a dig at Evans who finished with two points, two assists and two rebounds in 26 mins of action.

"@DukeNBA lol evans mocking rj with 3rd times a charm comments haha 😂," another added.

"Slim is a SAVAGE! “tHiRd tImE’s a ChArM….no cap.” Fuckin hilarious," another fan added.

"Evans might be the most likable player Duke has ever had lol," another said.

"Third time is indeed a charm. TRIPLE CROWN," another wrote.

"Isaiah almost hit the damn roof on that lob 😭😭 incredible play," one fan commented.

RJ Davis exhausts his college basketball eligibility while Duke advance to ACC Tournament finals

With the loss, North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis exhausted his college eligibility after the loss against Duke. Davis could only score eight points (4 of 10 shooting) in 38 minutes of action, contributing with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two turnovers.

He finished his fifth season, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His basketball career will likely continue in the NBA as he hopes to get drafted.

Meanwhile, Duke advanced in their run. With the win on Friday, they now await the winner of the Clemson vs. Louisville game in the second semifinal of the ACC Tournament.

