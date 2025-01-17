“Face card P!!!”: Fans adore $1.4 million NIL-valued Paige Bueckers as UConn star hypes up Unrivaled’s opening weekend

Paige Bueckers spearheaded the opening day marketing of Unrivaled, set to begin on Jan. 17, by showcasing a new hoodie in her latest Instagram post. Bueckers signed a NIL deal with the 3x3 league last year, making her the first college athlete to do so.

Founded by former UConn Huskies players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled features 36 renowned players WNBA players. While Bueckers will not play in the debut season of the eight-week-long league, she has been constantly marketing it as one of the biggest college basketball stars.

"The future starts tomorrow 🙌🏻 Watch Unrivaled’s Opening Weekend on TNT, truTV, and Max 📺," Bueckers wrote on the post.

Fans stormed the comment section to praise Paige Bueckers.

"So pretty face card ate 🔥❤️," a fan wrote.

"Face card P!!!🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Face card is lethal babe😍😍," another fan commented.

More fans joined to express their desire to get their hands on the hoodie.

"It’s a need," a fan commented.

"Can u pls do a hoodie toss specifically to the general admission section specifically at the feb 16 game? It would be the best birthday goodie a girl could get," another fan wrote.

"Thanks for reminding me that i need this hoodie," another fan commented.

Fans react to Bueckers latest IG post (Credits: Instagram/@paigebueckers)

With her still being in college, Bueckers will not participate in the first season of Unrivaled. However, she is expected to join next year after she declares for the 2025 WNBA draft. She is a projected No.1 pick.

Paige Bueckers reacts to her low-scoring return

Paige Bueckers scored just 12 points in her return to action on Wednesday, helping UConn to a 71-45 win over the St. John's Red Storm. Bueckers suffered a lower body sprain against Villanova on Jan. 5, keeping her out of two contests.

She struggled to gain her rhythm throughout the contest, making only 1 of 4 shots in the first half and missing both of her 3-point attempts. Nevertheless, the star guard expressed gratitude for being able to compete in a court-side interview.

"Good, I mean, coming back, you just want to get your feet wet a little bit," she said.

"Get used to playing. Get used to going up and down. Get used to the physicality of it. First half, not as great, Second half, more aggressive. Just grateful to be back on the court with the girls."

The Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) will host Seton Hall on Sunday before a rematch against Villanova on Jan. 22.

