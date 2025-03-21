“Face cards deserve another award”: Fans gush over Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong after UConn duo’s All-America honors

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong received All-American honors on Wednesday. The duo has been crucial in UConn's 31-3 overall record and the Big East Tournament championship.

Ad

The Huskies shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

"More All-America honors for Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong! Paige: AP and USBWA First Team. Sarah: AP Second Team, USBWA Third Team."

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the news in the comments with one writing:

"THE FACE CARDS DESERVES ANOTHER AWARD."

"My fav (super) senior/freshman duo EVER," another commented.

"I love it."

Fans react to Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong's All-American honors (Credits: via Instagram/@uconnwbb)

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in her final college season. Sarah Strong is averaging 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Ad

The duo also earned Big East honors earlier this month as Strong was named Freshman of the Year and Bueckers was voted Player of the Year. The two also received unanimous votes for the All-Big East First Team.

Paige Bueckers set to lead UConn in March Madness one last time

After five years at UConn, with one on the sidelines after an ACL tear, Paige Bueckers is leading the Huskies into March Madness for the final time. The guard is predicted to be the No.1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft next month.

Ad

In an interview with People magazine, Bueckers shared her thoughts going into the tournament.

"It's like you know the end is near, so you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end," she said. "Obviously focusing on one game at a time. But yeah, it's definitely a crazy, surreal feeling. You try not to even think about it being the end."

Ad

"There's a lot of pressures that can come with it. Win or go home. It's my last one ever. There really is no do-overs, so just trying not to think about that and really just playing with passion, joy and to have fun."

The Huskies last won an NCAA championship in 2016, their fourth consecutive title, with Breanna Stewart. Since then, the team came close to winning in 2022 but lost to South Carolina.

The UConn Huskies will begin their March Madness campaign on Saturday, taking on Arkansas in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here