Faith Masonius celebrates fiancée Shyanne Sellers' special day with heartwarming gesture

Shyanne Sellers was showered with love on her birthday. The Golden State Valkyries guard celebrated the special day alongside her fiancée Faith Masonius.

Masonius posted a TikTok on Friday where she can be seen singing happy birthday to Sellers while presenting her with a small bundt cake with candles to blow out.

Masonious also posted a message for her fiancée on Instagram.

"To the light of my life, happy birthday 🎂 To know you, is to love you. Your heart, your smile, your soul, Every day with you is a beautiful blessing. Here’s to you, today and always❤️ Happyyy 22nd birthday my love 🥳," Masonious's Instagram caption read.

Masonius and Sellers were teammates at Maryland from 2021-24 when they started dating. They made their relationship public midway through 2024. Sellers proposed to Masonius earlier this month, just days ahead of the WNBA draft.

The couple shared snaps from the proposal on Instagram, including the moment Sellers got down on one knee and Masonius's reaction to it.

"Forever & More 🤍💍 ( 📸: @shootmakale )" the Instagram caption read.

Masonius frequently posts memorable moments with her fiancé on social media, particularly on TikTok. She shares vlogs, recipe videos of the two cooking meals, and clips of her styling Sellers's hair.

Her birthday TikTok for Sellers is just the latest example of the Maryland player showing her love for her fiancée.

What Shyanne Sellers brings to the WNBA

Sellers was formally invited to the 2025 WNBA Draft and was projected to be a top-five pick by many reliable news outlets. However, the guard fell out of the first round and was ultimately selected No. 17 overall by the Golden State Valkyries.

Sellers spent the entirety of her college career at Maryland, serving as a three-year starter. As a senior, she led the squad in assists, with 4.1 per game, and put up 14.4 points per game. Sellers also became the first player in program history to record 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists.

The guard is a strong shooter, averaging 45.2%, including 40.8% from beyond the arc. She emerged as a leader for the Terrapins and helped guide her team on a March Madness run to the Sweet 16.

The Valkyries are gaining an athletic, versatile guard in Sellers. She excels at setting up shots for both herself and others and has strong passing abilities.

Sellers can play guard or wing confidently and has defensive depth. Her extensive skill set will be a welcome addition to a Valkyries squad looking to build from the ground up.

