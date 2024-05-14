“Fake stats” “Sneaky athletic” - College hoops fans left debating as Reed Sheppard posts 42-inch vertical at 2024 NBA draft combine

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard declared for the 2024 NBA draft and was invited to the NBA draft combine. He declared for the draft after a one-and-done season with the program. Among the series of tests in the combine, Sheppard surprisingly recorded the highest max vertical of 42 inches.

Reed Sheppard was a key player for Kentucky in the 2023-24 season. He was honored with the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024 while averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

He was commendable from the field, securing 53.6% of his attempts. Moreover, he scored 52.1% of his shots beyond the arc.

A player's vertical is his maximum jump reach above the ground. After his 42-inch vertical record was posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram, college hoops fans took to social media to react. Fans had mixed reactions.

Some fans called it a fake stat, while others called him athletic.

"Sneaky athletic, class act, first to one to the building, last one to leave. Type of kid ya want ur [your] daughter to take to prom," one fan said.

"Fake stats," said another.

A fan asked for the video proof, while another demanded a drug test for jumping up so high.

"Send da [the] video," one fan said.

"Drug test?" another asked.

Some fans supported him and appreciated how he played in his last season for Kentucky. Some fans predicted him to be a top 3 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

"I wanted to hate on him so bad but he was low key cold af this year," a fan said.

"Top 3 pick," another fan suggested.

During his senior season, Reed Sheppard was a part of the 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game and was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball in high school. He went to North Laurel, Kentucky, and averaged 22.5 ppg, 8.5 apg and 8.4 rpg.

Reed Sheppard falls in the third group in NBA's top prospects list

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Reed Sheppard has his name in the NBA's composite ranking list of the top prospects sent to teams.

In the list, Reed Sheppard was projected to be the No. 7-10 prospect as he fell in the third group. The list also details the teams with access to Sheppard's report from the combine. According to that, the team selecting 1st to 25th can access his reports.

However, CBS Sports has him as a No. 2 overall pick in their latest mock draft.