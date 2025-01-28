“Family and I are extremely grateful”: Florida coach Todd Golden speak out after Title IX investigation concludes

Todd Golden had his name surrounded by allegations since the start of the 2024-25 season. He can now feel relief following the University of Florida's Title IX investigation.

Florida announced on Monday they concluded their findings into the allegations, saying they found "no evidence" that Golden violated the Title IX policy.

Golden provided his thoughts on the news from the university, thanking the Gators community for their continued support.

“The last several months have been a challenge for my family and me while this process dragged on. We asked for the public to allow the process to work through to its conclusion and not rush to judgment based on allegations. The UAA and so many at the University have been tremendously supportive — my family and I are extremely grateful," Golden said.

Trending

“And thank you to our fans for your incredible support of our players and our program. It has made a huge difference.”

Expand Tweet

The Title IX allegations came to light when The Independent Florida Alligator revealed several details on the accusations in an article they published on Nov. 8. The allegations included sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking aimed at Florida students for over a year, according to a formal Title IX complaint The Alligator received.

What's next for Todd Golden, Florida

With the allegations not having substantial evidence from the university's investigation, Todd Golden can put all of his focus on continuing the Gators' success this season.

Florida boasts an 18-2 overall record, winning five of their first seven games in conference play while having an active win streak of three consecutive contests. They are putting up 85.3 points on 47% shooting from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 19.9 points per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 17.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on shooting splits of 46.1% overall and 36.7% from downtown. Alijah Martin comes next with 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, Will Richard puts up 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds, while Alex Condon provides 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Todd Golden and the No. 5 Gators will prepare for their February slate, starting off with a ranked matchup against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers on Feb. 1 at noon ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here