"Fanbase like no other": New Kentucky HC Mark Pope declares program as "Mecca of college basketball"

Kentucky basketball is geared up for a new era under Mark Pope. The former Wildcat was hired by the program last month to replace John Calipari, who left Lexington after 15 years for Arkansas. There's been a huge amount of support for Pope since becoming the head coach.

Mark Pope's press conference last month was his reintroduction to Kentucky's passionate fanbase. It was held in front of a full capacity at the Rupp Arena. The coach explained his feelings about his introduction in an interview with NCAA.com's Andy Katz.

“It's been funny over the last three weeks with everything that happened here. It doesn't make any sense. It's out of context with the rest of the world of basketball. The only way to explain it is 'It's Kentucky.'Clearly, I'm biased but it's the Mecca of college basketball. “It's a fanbase that's like no other in the world.

Mark Pope understands the responsibility to win

The level of support Mark Pope has received since taking the job also comes with a lot of expectations ahead of his first season. The coach understands that winning is the only acceptable thing and that securing the ninth national championship is the ultimate goal.

“There’s only one acceptable answer to that here at Kentucky, and I know that. We have one assignment, and that’s to get number nine,” said Pope. “Everywhere I turn, I see the number nine. That’s all I see, so we’re pretty obsessed with that, and we’re gonna chase it with everything we have, and that’s the standard here.”

The Wildcats last won the NCAA Tournament in 2012 under Calipari and fans are anticipating the return of the championship to Lexington very soon. Pope won the national championship during his days in the program and pretty much understands what it takes to win it.

Playing against Rick Pitino next season

In the interview with Andy Katz, Pope shed light on Kentucky's scheduling process, which could potentially involve playing against veteran coach Rick Pitino and his St. John’s team.

“The love that BBN has for Rick Pitino, it’s almost unfathomable, and we gotta find some way to work this out where we can get Coach (Pitino) and his great St. John’s teams into Rupp Arena.”

Pope played under Pitino during the latter's time as head coach of Kentucky and it will be an emotional moment for the new Wildcats coach to play against him in the upcoming season. Pitino led the Wildcats to the 1996 national championship with Pope as team captain.