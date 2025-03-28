Fans adore Dawn Staley and Bree Hall's attempt at 'Jessie J's Price Tag' TikTok trend: "The $20 on her shoulder was a paid actor"

South Carolina Gamecock coach Dawn Staley and star player Bree Hall attempted the latest TikTok trend that has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Ad

On Thursday, the South Carolina coach posted the video on Instagram and captioned it:

"Had to do the trend with the coach."

Ad

Trending

Bree Hall was caught on camera singing along to Jessie J's hit song "Price Tag", with the 54-year-old coach humorously reacting to the lyrics and actions described in the song.

Fans flooded the comments section to react to the video.

"The $20 on her shoulder was a paid actor," a fan wrote.

"This is adorable. She is so down-to-earth, and I love it! " Another fan wrote.

Ad

"Too cute but I just love Dawn and the Daycare," a fan wrote.

Fans react to Dawn Staley and Bree Hall's TikTok trend (Credit: IG/@staley05 )

"I love it. Coach creating more core memories with her squad. Breezy is a Senior y'all," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Coach and the day care living their best life," another fan wrote.

"How can you not love them, Dawn & The Gamecocks are the best," a fan wrote.

Fans react to Dawn Staley and Bree Hall's TikTok trend (Credit: IG/@staley05 )

Coach Dawn Staley and Bree Hall are enjoying the moment after leading No.1 seed South Carolina Gamecock (33-3) to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The Gamecocks claimed a comfortable victory over No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-14), defeating them 64–53 on Sunday in the tournament's second round. The first half did not go as planned for Dawn Staley's side, losing 28–25, but they bounced back in the second half with a 39–27 win.

Bree Hall played 33 minutes of game time and scored 11 points, the highest for her team. She was followed behind by Chloe Kitts with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Sania Feagin with 11 points also.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley praises Bree Hall's defensive display

Coach Dawn Staley has hailed Bree Hall's defense, and she sees her as one of the best basketball stars.

Ad

“Bree’s an elite defender. It’s elite – the things that she does, the people that she has to guard,” Staley said.

In my 25 years of coaching, she’s on my all-time defensive team—all the players that I’ve coached—because she’s very consistent with it, and she relishes the challenge.”

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

The No.4 seeded Maryland Terrapins will face Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the Sweet 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. The Gamecocks will look to reach the last eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here