Fans adore Paige Bueckers' post-national championship 'glow' on TV: "Finally they did her makeup right"

Fans have praised Paige Bueckers’ latest appearance on TV after ending her college basketball career with a national championship. Bueckers led UConn to the NCAA Tournament title after the Huskies defeated Dawn Staley’s South Carolina in the championship game on Sunday.

The title capped off an illustrious five-year college basketball career at UConn for Bueckers as she enters the 2025 WNBA draft. But before she moves to the WNBA, Bueckers has been going on a celebratory tour, with the Minnesota native making media appearances.

Her latest appearance was on the Today Show on Wednesday, and her look on the show caught the attention of fans on social media.

The 6-foot-0 guard was sporting a sweatshirt with UConn and WBB written on it. However, it was Bueckers’ make-up that caught the attention of most fans on the post shared by salt3dwounds on X.

The make-up impressed a few fans, with one even praising the person who applied it on Bueckers’ face.

“Finally they did her makeup right,” @MNCOURTCREW said.

“No, but seriously who did her makeup? They did such a fantastic job of barley making it look like she's wearing makeup while also fully enhancing that post natty glow, @nikki57 said.

“This is going in the PS hall of fame IMMEDIATELY. 🫶🏾 Paige, @Playa_Society said.

Paige Bueckers' 'glow' continued to get positive reactions from fans.

“what I noticed too😭 I’m loving this glow on her,” @birb_b7 said.

“this beat is teaaa,” @m4disworld also chirped in.

“surprised she doesn’t have the net on,” @dawseykins said, referring to the nets the team cut down after winning the natty.

Paige Bueckers to join UConn's parade with one eye on the WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers' celebratory tour is not over as she is expected to have more media appearances before joining the team for its victory parade this weekend.

The Huskies’ women’s basketball team will have an open bus parade this Sunday after it was moved from Saturday due to weather. Geno Auriemma and his ladies are expected to be welcomed by scores of fans at the parade.

This parade will also give Bueckers the chance to say a final goodbye to the fans and a place she has called home for the last five years.

Following the parade, Bueckers will turn her attention to the 2025 WNBA draft, which is set for Monday.

The 6-foot-0 guard is expected to go No. 1 overall pick, with the Dallas Wings likely to draft the 23-year-old.

