Fans Buzz As Bradley Beal’s 16U Squad Goes Back-to-Back at Peach Jam: "Can definitely see him coaching in the league" 

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal's Nike EYBL Team won its second straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam title on Sunday. The team faced the NY Rens, who finished first in Division C with a 6-1 record, before they lost to Bradley Beal Elite. JaShawn Andrews led the team to a 55-75 win at the Riverview Activities Center.The Instagram page of SLAM High School shared some highlights from the game that saw Andrews and the team move the ball, create space and even work through traffic to convert tough shots in the paint.&quot;BRAD BEAL ELITE ARE THE PEACH JAM CHAMPS! 🍑🚨 They won last year’s 16U Peach Jam too! 🔥 @nikeeyb @_maxx_,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoops fans were hyped for the team's back-to-back wins and shared their reactions in the comments section.Fans Buzz As Bradley Beal’s 16U Squad Goes Back-to-Back at Peach Jam (Image via Instagram @slam_hs))&quot;Can definitely see him coaching in the league,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;They got tired of them speeches , locked in,&quot; added another fan.A fan agreed with the first comment, &quot;when Beal finishes his playing career he should defo be a coach and enter this new era of coaches we see in Jason kidd and jj redick and Steve Nash, he gonna be competing if not better for sure.&quot;&quot;had no doubt about it.. i dont even know why ppl were thinking the rens had something over this team.. we seen consistently how good they have been.. last season repeats, now they gonna add more to make it a threepeat lets go,&quot; one fan commented.This fan commended Coleman, &quot;quentin coleman on they team is a problem he’s nice.&quot;&quot;@treypearson2 put on for the city!!!🔥🔥,&quot; added a fan.A fan commented, &quot;Them boys was HOOPING.&quot;Bradley Beal Elite held two NY Rens starters to 0 pointsNY Rens' Javan Webb and Gabriel Hornberger were held to zero points by Beal's team, who were 25:04 minutes in the lead, with their biggest lead being 22.On the other hand, it was a night to remember for JaShawn Andrews, who scored 20 points on 53.8% shooting and converted all six of his free throws. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball once in 32 minutes.The Rens were led by Jasiah Jervis, who finished the game with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes.