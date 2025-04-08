Fans debate Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers after major NCAA title game news: "Idiots spent 2 years denying Caitlin was lightning in a bottle"

Paige Bueckers-led UConn Huskies won their 12th National Championship title on Sunday following a dominant 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was an emotional night for UConn players and coach Geno Auriemma.
Following the epic clash, ESPN revealed that the 2025 Championship Game drew 8.5 million views on Sunday. It was a steep decline from last year's Championship final (18.9 million) and a slight fall from the 2023 Championship final (8.9 million).
Watching these numbers, college hoops fans started the debate between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. They shared how Clark was a phenom and brought a lot of viewership last season as the Iowa Hawkeyes reached the final against the Gamecocks, raking up the best-ever viewership in college basketball history.
"I really hate that idiots spent 2 years denying how Caitlin was lightning in a bottle in college basketball," a fan shared.
"Well results are in, 'shocker', the nation loved watching Caitlin Clark and the Iowa," another college hoops fan wrote.
"Caitlin Clark drew 18.7million viewers last year," a user reacted.
"There's Caitlin Clark numbers then everyone's else's numbers," a netizen expressed.
"Caitlin Clark needs to stop hibernating during the off season and do some sh*t so yall can go and watch that and talk about it," another user wrote.
"It's smaller by Caitlin Clark standards, but it's still great numbers, " a netizen compared.
While there was a lot of debate surrounding Caitlin Clark's impact on the massive viewership numbers from last season, the 8.5 million viewership was better than the 4.9 million when UConn faced South Carolina the last time they played the title game in 2022.
Paige Bueckers caps off college career with a National Championship before heading to WNBA Draft
Paige Bueckers finished her college career with UConn with a brilliant title triumph. The projected No. 1 pick also won the Nancy Lieberman Award for being the best point guard in college basketball, having won the award in 2021.
While there's no question about Paige Bueckers' quality as a player, fans often tend to debate between her and Caitlin Clark. Interestingly, both players have had similar careers while being elite for their respective programs.
While some fans bring up the topic of Clark never winning a national championship, the debate will take an interesting spin when Bueckers joins the WNBA as the two college basketball stalwarts go up against each other.
Overall, after a lot of hardships, Bueckers got her due, as she finished her final year with UConn averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She shot a whopping 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.
