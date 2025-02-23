Fans in disbelief as Oklahoma's Duke Miles loses his teeth during game: "Ouch man maybe nobody should be doing that"

The unranked Oklahoma Sooners, coached by Porter Moser, were able to finally break their five-game losing skid earlier on Saturday, Feb. 22. Matched up against the No. 21-ranked team in the country in the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma was able to outpace them on their home floor to deliver a six-point upset win, 93-87.

This gives the Sooners their fourth win of this year's SEC play, 17th overall, but for senior guard Duke Miles, he'll have to celebrate it with less teeth in his mouth. At the 6:57 mark of the second half, with Oklahoma ahead by nine, 73-64, the fifth-year player dove for a loose ball and inadvertently hit his head flat on the hardwood, causing multiple teeth to fall from his mouth.

@CBBcontent on X uploaded the whole sequence with the caption:

"Duke Miles just left multiple teeth on the floor diving for a loose ball. NBA players aren’t doing this."

Due to the gut-wrenching accident, several college basketball fans and spectators reacted in disbelief.

"Ouch man maybe nobody should be doing that. Sh*t poor guy," one user said.

"Managers out here picking up real teeth," another user wrote.

"Please wear a mouthguard," a user posted with an emoji.

"Wow, you got us! Keep your teeth. We'll enjoy the ball actually going through the basket," another shared.

"The reason college hoops is a much better product than the NBA is because a good chunk of players still care about their team. They take pride in their performance and their team’s performance (for the most part.) That’s what made college football so special until NIL exploded," one user claimed.

"I mean...Was he really going to make an impact if he got that ball anyways. Kind of a little much especially considering he's going to need a #NIL Dental deal now," another user expressed.

"More guys should be wearing mouth guards so effort plays don’t result in this. Love it still," another asserted.

The Sooners now look on to the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on their homefloor on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Duke Miles still finished the game despite losing multiple teeth

Even with the accident, Duke Miles finished the conference fixture against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After he was subbed out, the Montgomery, Alabama native returned at the 1:44 mark, where he finished his outing with three points, all of which were free throws, a rebound and an assist in 16 minutes played.

As a transferee from the High Point Panthers, Miles is averaging 10.4 markers, 2.5 boards, 2.2 dimes and 1.7 steals in his first and final year for the Oklahoma Sooners.

