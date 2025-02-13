Fans get fired up as Azzi Fudd drops career high with 8 3s during UConn vs St John's: "Back like she never left"

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd posted a new career high in points on Wednesday. Versus another Big East matchup in the St. John's Red Storm, the senior's timely contributions helped the No. 7 Huskies uncork their 14th consecutive win of conference play by a dominating 38 markers, 78-40.

In just 31 minutes of action, Fudd would be unstoppable from the field to the tune of 34 points on an efficient 13-for-22 clip, including going 8-of-14 from beyond the arc, a rebound, an assist and two steals. Despite nursing injuries throughout her collegiate career, it seems as though the fourth-year standout is finally getting some consistent performances.

With her excellent outing for Geno Auriemma-coached squad, the UConn faithful got fired up on X/Twitter and was even captivated by Fudd's limitless scoring at all three levels.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"34 points in 31 minutes on 22 shots? Sheesh," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"LITERALLY HERRR," another fan exclaimed.

Other fans are calling on her to produce the same dominating outing against a mighty foe in the South Carolina Gamecocks next.

Expand Tweet

"Nice. I am happy for her. But the next opponent is South Carolina. Typically Azzi struggles in that kind of a game. Hopefully that trend ends on Sunday," one fan posted.

"Bring more of that Sunday," another fan said.

The Huskies' next fixture against the defending national champions and No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks will be on Sunday for a non-conference matchup on the road. If they can pull off another triumph against one of their toughest opponents thus far, UConn will set itself up for increased momentum come the national tournament in March.

Azzi Fudd was just 6 points shy of scoring the same amount of points as the whole opposition

Expand Tweet

The St. John's Red Storm was dismantled by the UConn Huskies through a full-on blowout, in which Azzi Fudd alone almost outscored their whole squad. Fudd finished with 34 markers total, just six less than what the Red Storm produced. With a game like this, the spitfire scorer's ability to be an absolute force must not be overlooked despite her recent string of injuries.

On the 2024-2025 season, Fudd is averaging 11.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.7 apg and 0.9 spg per contest as the Arlington, Virginia native will look to build on her recent performance and help the Huskies finish her final collegiate season on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here