Fans give props to Dawn Staley as Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin get drafted to WNBA teams: "Your babies are all grown up"

Fans have praised legendary college basketball coach Dawn Staley for the work she is doing at South Carolina after three of her players were taken in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin, who all played under Staley, were all drafted in Monday night’s event.

Hall was selected as the 20th overall pick by the Indiana Fever, while Paopao was selected as the 18th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream. Feagin was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks as the 21st overall pick in the draft.

Following the news, Staley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express gratitude and also congratulate the players.

“Thank you Lord! Proud of @GamecockWBB @tehinapaopa0@breezyhalll @supremenia for being selected in the @WNBA draft.@AtlantaDream@IndianaFever @LASparks yall have some class act human beings and highly tested talented individuals! Let’s gooooo,” Staley posted.

Dawn Staley’s post got plenty of reactions from fans, who also praised her for training and raising the girls in the right way.

“Aww Coach your babies are all grown up!! I know you can’t wait to see them at the next level and neither can we!! Super excited for them and incredibly proud of them!! Let’s go Gamecocks!! ❤️🖤,” a fan said.

“Well done Coach, God bless them all as they go forward!!!!,” another fan said.

“Congratulations 🎊🎉 Ladies!! You Got This!! Just Believe, Receive, and Achieve Uncommonly!!! 🐔🤙🏾🙏🏾,” another fan said.

The congratulations did not stop there, with one fan calling Dawn Staley a blessing to everyone.

“Well Done Coach. You're such a blessing to us all. Thank you for pouring into them and making their dreams come true ❤️❤️❤️🥹,” another fan said.

“Great job Coach‼️ 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 3/3,” another fan also shared the same view.

“Dawn you continue to allow these girls to SUCCEED!! so proud of the SC showing tonight,” a fan said.

Dawn Staley to regroup without her stars

With Hall, Paopao and Feagin now gone, Dawn Staley will need to bring in replacements to ensure the Gamecocks remain competitive. The season ended on a disappointing note for Staley’s women as they lost the NCAA championship game to the UConn Huskies.

Although the Gamecocks remain one of the best teams in the league, Staley still needs to bring in pieces that will cover the departures of these three players.

Aside from the Hall, Paopao and Feagin, the Gamecocks will also be without MiLaysia Fulwiley after she entered the transfer portal.

The regroup has started, though, with Staley bringing in Ta’Niya Latson from Florida State.

