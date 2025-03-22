Fans go wild as 'Olivia Dunne-lookalike' Molly Miller lands Arizona State HC job: "Swear this is livvydunne in disguise"

Arizona State agreed to a deal to hire Molly Miller as its new women's basketball coach, reports confirmed on Friday. Miller, who led Grand Canyon to its first March Madness appearance this year, will leave the Antelopes to coach the Sun Devils next season.

When fans on social media caught wind of Arizona State's new coach, some claimed that LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne had hair and other facial features similar to Miller.

"Swear this is @livvydunne in disguise," one tweeted.

"Holy s*** @livvydunne is coaching women’s college basketball?!?" one asked.

"Livvy dunnes mommy coaching at ASU?! LFG Moms weekend gonna be extra," a third commented.

A few others continued to highlight the resemblance between Miller and Dunne.

"There is no one on this planet that can convince me Molly Miller and Olivia Dunne aren’t sisters," another added.

"That’s Mollivvvy Milldunne," a user tweeted.

Dunne began her college gymnastics career at LSU in 2021 and has been with the program since. Last year, Dunne was part of the Tigers' gymnastics team that won the national title. In her final year at the school, she will want to help the team defend its crown this season.

Dunne is also a social media influencer and often uploads videos on Instagram and TikTok, focusing on her daily life, family and gymnastics career.

A glimpse into Molly Miller's coaching career

Former Grand Canyon HC Molly Miller - Source: Imagn

Miller began her coaching career at her alma mater, Drury, in 2008 when she worked as an assistant coach. She was then promoted to head coach of the program in 2014 and remained with Drury until 2020. Miller won five GLVC regular season titles and five GLVC conference titles with the Panthers.

In April 2020, GCU hired Miller, and she led the team to the WAC regular-season title in her final season. The Antelopes made it to March Madness but lost to No. 4 seed Baylor in the first round.

Throughout her head coaching career, Miller has compiled a 297-55 record.

