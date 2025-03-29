Fans got nervous before MiLaysia Fulwiley helps Dawn Staley, Gamecocks avoid upset: "Don't scare us like that again","Playing with our blood pressure"

Every NCAA women's basketball fan knows Dawn Staley has built a powerhouse in South Carolina over the past decade. Coming into this season as the defending champions of the NCAA tournament, and qualifying as the #2 seed overall, South Carolina was the favorite going into the Maryland fixture in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament.

However, Maryland came out swinging in the game and found themselves leading 31-33 at the end of the first half. Moreover, they led the game 41-34 with 7 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, which naturally played with the fans' emotions.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, however, had different plans. In the second half, she took the offensive load on her shoulders and willed South Carolina back into the lead. She scored 16 points in the second half and had 23 points at the end of the game.

After the game, South Carolina posted their celebration videos on Instagram at which fans expressed how worried they were about the team at a point of time in the game.

Here's what some fans said:

"Don’t scare us like that again i almost ran off the road looking at the score 😂

"Y’all gotta stop playing with our blood pressure 😂..Good Game"

"Yes LAY!!! Ok, now, let’s celebrate and lock back in! Mama can’t handle another heart stressor!!! #loyalfams"

"Don’t do this to the FAMS again,please. Almost had an anxiety attack the entire game!!!"

"Ok everyone has said it, but PLEASE don’t scare us like this again!! Congrats ladies! We love yall! ❤️❤️"

"I shouldn’t be dealing with panic attacks in my living room the way I did today 😂"

"Yall gotta stop stressing me out 😭😩😭😩… on to the next 💪🏾🙌🏾💪🏾"

"Stressed me out so bad!! 😭"

Fan reactions to South Carolina's win vs Maryland in Sweet 16 [via IG/@gamecockwbb]

What does this mean for Dawn Staley, South Carolina?

With the nailbiting win over Maryland, South Carolina now proceeds to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament, where they are set to face Duke. Even in the post-game press conference, Dawn Staley, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts indicated in different ways how the team is locked in for the next stage of the competition.

Only time will tell if South Carolina can pull off a back-to-back NCAA tournament win. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that many fans are on the edge of their seats rooting for Dawn Staley and her team's success.

