Fans have hilarious reactions as Buzz Williams' Maryland lands tournament invite over his ex-squad Texas A&M: "Leave em alone already"

The Maryland Terrapins have had a volatile month since the end of March Madness. Head coach Kevin Willard left the team to take the head coaching job at Villanova. As a result, several members of the team entered the transfer portal. However, what Villanova did to the Terrapins, they quickly did to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Terrapins hired Buzz Williams from Texas A&M as their head coach, and he brought several Aggies players with him to the Terrapins. Notably, Andrew Mills and Solomon Washington transferred from Texas A&M to Maryland. Things did not stop there as it was reported on Wednesday that the Terrapins were finalizing a deal to participate in the 2025 Players Era Festival.

This report included the news that Texas A&M was no longer listed on the website. When this story was posted on Reddit, several fans took this to mean that the Terrapins took the Aggies' spot. This led to several funny reactions in the comment sections.

"Damn Maryland, leave em alone already," one fan wrote.

"Wonder if it was more A&M withdrawing or Player's Era Festival revoking their bid? Feels like there'd be some kind of contract in place to prevent either option. Anyway glad to see us step up non-con scheduling. Might be tough for us this coming year tho being that we currently have 4 players," one fan commented.

"They’re gonna make us play Maryland first aren’t they?," one fan added.

Fans continued to react to this news on Reddit.

"We have like three players on the roster….not sure we’ll be ready for this….," one fan wrote.

"Stop trying to play Auburn again buzz just leave us alone please," one fan commented.

"Maryland only has 3 players on its roster now. We are knocking on your grandma's door," one fan added.

Maryland to compete in the Players Era Festival next season

The Players Era Festival is an early-season tournament that takes place in Paradise, Nevada, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The tournament typically takes place during the week of US Thanksgiving. If the dates line up with the 2024 tournament, it will take place between November 24th and 29th.

However, the Terrapins have a lot of work to do to get ready for the tournament. The team has been severely impacted by the transfer portal and needs to add more players to its roster to be competitive next season.

