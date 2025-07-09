Duke Blue Devils shared its summer workouts on social media after highlight reels from a recent “4v4 Bump” session featured talents like Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and other pieces of the 2025-26 roster. The Instagram post by @dukembb on Tuesday gave fans a glimpse into 4v4 Bump scrimmages held in the gym.

Sarr and Boozer were captured making drives, hitting jumpers and reacting to plays during their workouts. The summer workouts appeared to be a part of team building, chemistry development and setting the tone for the upcoming season.

“Summer ball 🏀 🚧 🏗️,” the caption read.

Fans were quick to react in the comment section as they expressed their expectations ahead of the season.

“We in business fellas 👏👏👏,” one fan commented.

“ACC championship is the floor,” another fan said.

Other fans continued to capture the general sentiment among the Duke faithful as others echoed the hype and raved about the squad’s potential. A few others offered a quick scouting report that praised the squad’s versatility.

“Foster, Evans, Sarr, Brown and Boozer,” one fan commented.

“Two legit post threats, multiple 3 point shooters, and multiple slashers,” another fan said.

“The wing depth on this team is insane, we got a bunch of dawgs,” one fan wrote.

The Blue Devils' 4v4 Bump featuring Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr & others has Duke fans excited - Image source: Instagram/@dukembb

The comment section captured fans' belief in Duke’s championship potential as they counted down to tip-off.

Maliq Brown reveals Duke newcomer turning heads during the summer

Duke Blue Devils are preparing for another deep season run in the 2025–26 season with coach Jon Scheyer’s incoming class packed with talent. The program included top-ranked recruits like twin brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

Senior forward Maliq Brown spoke about his standout player this summer during his appearance on the Crazie Cast podcast on Jul. 2.

Brown responded to a question about which new player had impressed the most during offseason workouts. Without hesitation, he pointed to Dame Sarr, an international freshman from Italy and a four-star recruit ranked No. 32 in the class of 2025.

“I would say Dame (Sarr),” Brown said. “His wingspan, he got some long arms. The feel he has for the game, to score, get a stop on defense or make a good pass out of the ball screen. That’s something that’s going to help our team this year.”

Expand Tweet

Standing at 6-foot-7, Sarr was projected to bring both length and versatility to the Blue Devils backcourt. His experience playing for FC Barcelona and his standout performance at the Nike Hoop Summit earlier this year have fueled excitement around his potential.

With veterans like Brown still on the roster, the Blue Devils prepare for another run at a national title, as projections suggest that Sarr could be a key contributor right out of the gate.

