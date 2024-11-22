  • home icon
  Fans impressed by Miami twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder's inspiring health message: "Young ladies need to hear that"

By Sanket Nair
Modified Nov 22, 2024 04:17 GMT
The Cavinder Twins inspired their fans with their latest post on social media.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are two of the most popular athletes in women's college basketball in today's time. Earlier today, the Cavinder Twins inspired their massive fanbase on social media, giving them an insight into their fitness journey.

In a bid to promote their health and fitness app, TWOgether, the Cavinder Twins shared a short reel on Instagram where they shared some of their best snaps in revealing outfits. They flexed their figures in order to describe their journey of battling eating health disorders to get themselves on track with the right nutrition to enjoy their good health, before inviting people to join their growing app.

"Allow our journey to show you that you can still LOOK lean while eating tons of carbs and calories! We fell in love with fitness and health throughout the darkest times. Join our TWOgether app to grow with us and learn how to get a lean but BOOTYIFUL figure," wrote the Cavinder Twins.

Their message won fans over, who took to social media to express their opinions on the twins. Some of them, including their mother, Katie, appreciated their journey, showing their gratitude for giving them inspiration to improve their health.

The Cavinder Twins earned praise from fans for their latest post on Instagram.
"Great message. Young ladies need to hear that from influential women like you two," said one fan.
"Takes a lot to be so brave and vulnerable. It also takes strength, morals and goals," said another.
The Cavinder Twins' mother, Katie, added, "So proud of you both! Such a blessing to see you healthy and happy!"

Other fans were awestruck by the work they put into staying fit, wishing they could do the same themselves.

Other fans praised the Cavinder Twins for the efforts they put in to stay fit.
"Love to see all the positive comments you girls look incredible," said one fan.
Another fan said, "Wish I had your discipline...."
"Inspiration to many young athletes," added another.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder enjoy successful return to college basketball

Hanna and Haley Cavinder returned to college basketball after a year, choosing to play their final season of eligibility with the Miami Hurricanes. Across the opening four games of the 2024-25 season, Hanna has averaged 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while Haley has averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Hurricanes, who are 4-0 this season, will take on the Campbell Lady Camels at Coral Gables on Friday before hosting the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, beginning on Nov. 29.

Edited by Debasish
