Fans left perplexed as Olivia Miles cryptically breaks silence post 2025 WNBA draft snub for transfer portal: "I have so many unanswered questions"

College hoops fans were left perplexed on social media after Olivia Miles cryptically broke her silence on Wednesday following her decision to enter the transfer portal. The Notre Dame star posted five exhaling emojis in her first post on X since snubbing the 2025 WNBA draft.

Many expected Miles to turn professional after her senior season with the Fighting Irish, as she was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. Miles shocked fans and experts, though, when she opted to enter the transfer portal and use her one year of eligibility for the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Miles' future destination remains up in the air, with fans demanding answers.

"I have so many unanswered questions," one fan replied.

"Don’t be shy say it with your chest," one fan chimed in.

"OK so i need a 4 part docuseries on this," one fan commented.

Other fans replied to Miles with their preferred teams for her next stop.

"We need those shooters at TCU," one Horned Frogs fan wrote.

"Idk but the letters “ U C O N N” would like (look) really cute on u," one Huskies fan shared.

"Maryland is a great fit," one Terrapins fan recommended.

How Olivia Miles fared for Notre Dame in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Olivia Miles exceeded expectations in her senior season with Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish finish the 2024-25 campaign with a 28-6 overall record. She was the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds through 34 games. She also led the team in assists, averaging 5.8 dimes per game this season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) works against TCU Horned Frogs guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu (21) during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Photo: Imagn

However, Miles struggled in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the first round against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks. She finished that round-of-64 clash with just two points on 0-for-6 shooting. She fired blanks from the 3-point area, going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Miles suited up for Notre Dame in the second round against Michigan despite her ankle injury. She helped the Fighting Irish secure a 76-55 victory over the Wolverines, recording eight points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in the round-of-32 clash.

Miles' Notre Dame career ended in the Sweet 16 against TCU, scoring 10 points, issuing three assists and grabbing two boards in a 71-62 loss.

