Fans left stunned as Boston scores 5 points in less than 4 secs to upset Florida state: "FSU has embarrassed itself a lot, but this may be the worst"

Boston College stunned Florida State 77-76 on Saturday despite trailing by four points in the last 14.2 seconds. Daquan Davis lofted a baseline inbound pass over Dion Brown's head, leading to a layup with 7.3 seconds on the clock.

The overhead pass went by Jamir Watkins' head, only to be collected by Chas Kelley III and launched for a long 3-pointer. Leonard Hamilton called his last timeout to regroup his team but the Seminoles were unable to get the game-winner. The Eagles outscored Florida State 12-4 in the last 37 seconds to break their six-game losing streak and grab just their second ACC win.

Fans reacted to Boston College's win in the comment section:

"FSU has embarrassed itself a lot, but this may be the worst.," a fan wrote.

"FSU thinks they are better than everyone else? Lose to the worst school in the ACC! Pathetic," another fan commented.

"Couldn’t have happened to a worse school," another fan wrote.

More fans reacted across X:

"That comeback had college hoops holding its breath!" a fan commented.

"The players literally had to call the timeout for the coach who continued to be stubborn, extreme incompetence right there....," another fan wrote.

"That’s on the coach 1. Lack of preparation 2. Call the T," another fan commented.

Donald Hand Jr. led Boston College to the win

Donald Hand Jr. was not involved in the heroic sequence pulled of by the Eagles cast in the last 14 seconds but was a huge factor in putting Boston College in that position. Hand posted a game-high 31 points and nine rebounds on 47% shooting and 6 of 11 3-pointers.

The sophomore guard scored 10 of the Eagles' last 15 points before the game-changing sequence. He also opened the game with three triples, preventing FSU from building an early momentum in his highest-scoring game of the year. It is the second consecutive game Hand Jr. has led Boston State's scoring and is his 10th such outing of the season.

Florida State was led by Jamir Watkins' 19 points and seven rebounds while AJ Swinton and Malique Ewin also scored in double digits.

