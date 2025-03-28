Fans react to Arkansas choking 16pt lead as Texas Tech wins Sweet 16 thriller in OT: "Generational sell from Calipari"

The third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders were able to come from behind and secure an 85-83 win over the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in a classic Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday. The Razorbacks led for a majority of the game and had a 16-point lead at one point in the second half before the game went to overtime and the Red Raiders won by two.

Fans took to social media and discussed how coach Calipari and the Razorbacks choked in the game.

"Generational sell from Calipari" One person posted on social media.

"Legendary choke by Arkansas," another fan posted.

"That Arkansas meltdown was so CRAZY!!!" Another person wrote on Twitter

The comments continued to roll in, talking about how the Arkansas Razorbacks blew the game.

"Winning for the entire game and then you lose like that. And now there are 0 underdog teams remaining. I guess all the fans will have to root for Ole Miss now." Someone commented on the post.

"Cal losing a game he should've won?? I've never seen him do that." Someone else posted.

The Arkansas Razorbacks were the biggest underdogs in terms of seeding entering the Sweet 16. Entering Friday's slate of games, the sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels are the only remaining underdog program.

This was the second-largest comeback in Sweet 16 history. Coach Calipari had been 35-0 in the NCAA Tournament when leading by 6+ points at halftime.

John Calipari discusses Arkansas timeout situation in OT

The Razorbacks had the ball with seven seconds remaining and down two points in overtime. Instead of electing to call the team's final timeout, John Calipari let the team play on and were unable to score on the possession as DJ Wagner missed a game-tying shot attempt.

During the postgame press conference, he was asked about the timeout usage.

"I usually let that go. Now, because it ended the way it did, yeah, I wish I would have called a timeout. But 99 percent of the time, I let that go because now I know what they're doing, they know what we're doing."

Despite the loss in the Sweet 16, Calipari also discussed how this season has been incredible for him.

"I'm going to say it again for everybody. For me, this was as rewarding a year - and I feel like crap right now - but this was as rewarding a year as I've had in all my years." h/t Sports Illustrated.

It will be interesting to see how he attacks the NCAA Transfer Portal to bolster the roster to make a deeper run next season.

